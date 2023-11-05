Naxals axe BJP leader to death in Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Naxals struck three days ahead of the phase one of the Chhattisgarh elections, killing state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey who was campaigning in the Kaushalnar area of Narayanpur. Dubey was the Narayanpur district vice-president of the BJP.

The police said that Dubey was axed to death. Narayanpur is a Naxal-infested area. The Maoists had recently distributed pamphlets warning the local people against taking part in elections.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh accused the Congress of “carrying out targeted killings of BJP workers with the aim of influencing Assembly polls and intimidating BJP cadres”.

“The BJP is not afraid. Soon, every criminal along with the Naxalites will be held accountable,” said Raman Singh. Twenty Naxal-affected segments of the state will go to the polls on November 7 in the first phase. The BJP holds only one out of these 20 seats — Rajnandgaon, which Raman Singh represents.

