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Home / India / NCB arrests Myanmar-based drug kingpin, dismantles transnational trafficking syndicate

NCB arrests Myanmar-based drug kingpin, dismantles transnational trafficking syndicate

The arrest follows months of intelligence development, technical surveillance, coordinated interstate operations and sustained investigations

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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In a significant breakthrough against transnational drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a trafficking syndicate with the arrest of the gang’s kingpin, the agency said on Wednesday.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Nengzatuan, alias Tuanpi, a resident of Haichin, Chin State, Myanmar.

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The arrest follows months of intelligence development, technical surveillance, coordinated interstate operations and sustained investigations, underscoring the NCB’s strategy of targeting the leadership of transnational drug trafficking networks rather than merely intercepting individual consignments.

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Nengzatuan was apprehended in Churachandpur in Manipur. Investigation has established that he was one of the principal international suppliers operating from Chin State, controlling a trafficking network that routed methamphetamine and heroin through Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura for distribution across different parts of India and Bangladesh.

The accused is wanted in multiple NDPS cases registered by the NCB and other drug law enforcement agencies. He is the principal accused in three NCB cases involving seizures of approximately 28.22 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 1.278 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 25 crore.

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He is also linked to seven other NDPS cases registered by Churachandpur Police, Singngat Police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the agency said.

The investigation has established that the syndicate operated through a well-organised network of international suppliers, cross-border couriers, transport coordinators, local facilitators, receivers and financial handlers.

The syndicate has so far been linked to seizures of methamphetamine, heroin and proceeds of crime collectively valued at over Rs 53 crore. Financial investigations are continuing to identify additional proceeds of crime, assets and other members of the network.

Among those arrested are Abdullah Ahmed of Silchar, Assam, who functioned as the principal receiver and coordinator of consignments entering Assam; Lalthlamuong Pulamte of Churachandpur, Manipur; Nengultinkhum Hrangngul of Pherzawl, Manipur; and Paominlen Munlo of Churachandpur, Manipur, the suspected receiver in a major methamphetamine seizure, besides several other associates involved in the transportation, storage and distribution of narcotic consignments.

Their interrogation, corroborated by technical surveillance, digital evidence and financial investigation, enabled the NCB to identify and apprehend Nengzatuan as the principal Myanmar-based supplier directing the syndicate from across the international border.

The arrest of Nengzatuan follows the earlier arrests of Lalhmingsanga in March 2026 and Thancintuang in May 2026.

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