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Home / India / NCB-led drive clears over 450 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh

NCB-led drive clears over 450 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh

Joint teams destroy over 1.37 lakh kg of cannabis plants in West Kameng district; area cleared so far this year is over eight times the 2025 figure

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:34 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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A joint multi-agency team clears illicit cannabis cultivation in the Kalaktang subdivision of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. Image credit: Video grab/ANI
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Itanagar Zonal Unit, in a joint operation with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Arunachal Pradesh Police, has cleared approximately 458 acres of illicit cannabis cultivation in the Kalaktang subdivision of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the first phase of the operation, conducted from October 26 to November 3, joint teams destroyed over 1.37 lakh kg of cannabis plants, grown primarily on community lands.

The drive mobilised 118 personnel and workers, with participation from the SSB, CRPF, Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force, West Kameng Police and the district administration.

Ground surveys conducted by West Kameng Police and the district administration, along with satellite imagery provided by the NCB, helped teams locate cultivation sites in the rugged terrain.

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The area cleared of illicit cannabis cultivation across Arunachal Pradesh so far in 2026 is more than eight times the full-year figure for 2025.

The NCB has identified areas of illicit cannabis and opium poppy cultivation across the state, official sources said.

Further joint drives will target these areas, including opium poppy cultivation sites in Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Anjaw, Tirap, Changlang and Longding, they said.

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The operation follows the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), which calls for mapping cultivation hotspots and coordinating crop destruction across central, state and district agencies through a whole-of-government approach.

Earlier, an NCB-led drive had cleared about 592 acres in Kullu’s Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

In Odisha, the NCB joined the launch of the state’s Mission Zero Cannabis Cultivation in Kandhamal and Boudh districts, with about 30 acres cleared in Kandhamal.

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