icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NCB raids ‘jihadi drug’ factory in Dehradun; owner arrested

NCB raids ‘jihadi drug’ factory in Dehradun; owner arrested

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:43 AM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under Operation Ragepill, unearthed an international drug syndicate involved in the trafficking of Captagon, or the “jihadi drug”, seized around 227.7 kg of Captagon tablets and powder, and arrested a Syrian national alleged to be a member of the syndicate, the agency on May 16 raided a factory in Dehradun where the pills were illicitly manufactured.

Advertisement

The factory owner was arrested and produced before a magistrate. Two persons have been arrested in the case so far. The raid was conducted at the factory based on the Syrian national’s interrogation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts