NCB raids ‘jihadi drug’ factory in Dehradun; owner arrested

Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under Operation Ragepill, unearthed an international drug syndicate involved in the trafficking of Captagon, or the “jihadi drug”, seized around 227.7 kg of Captagon tablets and powder, and arrested a Syrian national alleged to be a member of the syndicate, the agency on May 16 raided a factory in Dehradun where the pills were illicitly manufactured.

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The factory owner was arrested and produced before a magistrate. Two persons have been arrested in the case so far. The raid was conducted at the factory based on the Syrian national’s interrogation.

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