Narcotics Control Bureau secures extradition of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Basoya from UAE

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said it had secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.

Advertisement

Applauding the extradition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X, “Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law.”

Advertisement

Basoya, an alleged top drug syndicate kingpin, has been brought to India from Dubai on an Air India flight 4310.

Advertisement

As per the agency, he is an accused in the Rs 6,000 crore Pune drug case. The NCB had issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

He was arrested in Dubai and deported on the initiative of the Indian government.

Advertisement

Basoya is a close associate of Sandeep Dhunia, the main accused in Delhi Police's Rs 13,000 drug cases seizure. Dhunia had managed to flee from Dubai to Pakistan.