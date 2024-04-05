 NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

While NCERT does not comment on the topics being dropped, officials say the tweaks are part of the routine updation

NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

The changes have been made in political science and social science textbooks of Classes 11 and 12, besides others.



PTI

New Delhi, April 5

Dropping references to the demolition of Babri Masjid, the killing of Muslims in Gujarat riots and Hindutva, and tweaking the reference to Manipur's merger with India are among the latest set of revisions in school textbooks made public by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Reference to the abrogation of Article 370, replacing the term ‘Azad Pakistan’ with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), and revising a paragraph defining the Left as those who prefer “state regulation over free competition” are also among the changes.

While NCERT did not comment on the topics being dropped, officials said the tweaks are part of the routine updation and are not linked to the development of new books as per the New Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The changes have been made in political science and social science textbooks of Classes 11 and 12, besides others.

According to a document detailing the changes prepared by the curriculum drafting committee of the NCERT, the reference to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement has been tweaked "as per latest development in politics".

Chapter 8 on Secularism in Class 11 textbook earlier said, "More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were massacred during the post Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002."       

It has been changed to “More than 1,000 people were killed during the post Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002.” The NCERT's rationale behind the change is “in any riots, people across communities suffer. It cannot be just one community”.

In chapter seven of the political science textbook of Class 12 (Politics in India since Independence), the Council has revised a paragraph to include a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The earlier paragraph was, "While most of the states have equal powers, there are special provisions for some states like J&K and the states in the North-East." The revised version adds one line in the end of the paragraph saying, "However, Article 370 that contains special provisions for J&K was abrogated in August 2019.”

On Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the earlier textbook stated, "India claims that this area is under illegal occupation. Pakistan describes this area as Azad Pakistan."

The changed version says, "However, it is the Indian territory which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan and called as Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)."

The NCERT's rationale behind the alteration is that the "change that has been introduced is in complete concurrence with the latest position of the Government of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir".

On Manipur, the earlier textbook stated, "The Government of India succeeded in pressing the Maharaja into signing a Merger Agreement in September 1949, without consulting the popularly elected Legislative Assembly of Manipur. This caused a lot of anger and resentment in Manipur, the repercussions of which are still being felt."       

The changed version says, "The Government of India succeeded in persuading the Maharaja into signing a Merger Agreement in September 1949."    

In chapter 8, Recent Developments in Indian Politics, references to the "Ayodhya demolition" have been dropped.

"What is the legacy of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Ayodhya demolition for the nature of political mobilisation?" has been changed to "What is the legacy of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement?".

In the same chapter, references to the Babri Masjid and the politics of Hindutva were dropped.

The NCERT had last week communicated to CBSE schools that new textbooks have been developed for classes 3 and 6 while the textbooks for other classes as per NCF remain unchanged.

However, the series of changes will now be introduced in the books which are yet to hit the market even as the new session has already begun. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #Manipur #NCERT


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

3
IPL 2024

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

4
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

5
Chandigarh

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court places judicial officer’s services under suspension

7
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

8
Chandigarh

PIL in High Court to stop matches at Mullanpur cricket stadium

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

A below-the-belt blow on poll eve

10
Health

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

The ED makes its submissions before the special judge for CB...

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Says Sunita has always said that she is the ‘messenger’ of t...

NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped

While NCERT does not comment on the topics being dropped, of...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Amritsar Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Amritsar Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

BJP not vocal for local in Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat discussions

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

EC notice to Delhi minister Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

Is Election Commission a ‘subsidiary organisation’ of BJP, asks Delhi minister Atishi after being served showcause notice

BJP accuses AAP MP Sanjay Singh of violating bail condition, says his action will have consequences

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in Ludhiana police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib