NCERT Class 9 arts textbook brings India’s rich cultural heritage alive through hands-on learning

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has unveiled its Class 9 Arts textbook, Madhurima, designed to immerse students in India’s rich cultural heritage while highlighting global artistic developments.

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Through this, NCERT aims to foster creativity, aesthetic sensibilities and cultural literacy among students. The textbook introduces landmark Indian art forms, including the Bhimbetka cave paintings, the Great Stupa at Sanchi, the Kailash and Unnakotishwara temples, Ajanta murals, Chola bronzes, Hoysala sculptures and ancient texts such as the Natyashastra.

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Students are also guided through the Bhakti period, exploring its pivotal role in the evolution of Indian arts.

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The textbook emphasises India’s medieval period when rock-cut and structural temples were adorned with intricate carvings, influencing art and culture across Southeast Asia.

It also situates Indian art in a global context, showing how, during the “Classical Age,” the rise of empires like the Gupta and Roman empires and religions such as Buddhism, shaped art in Egypt, China, Rome and Greece, while India produced seminal works like Natyashastra, Chitrasutra and Silappadigaram.

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Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework-School Education 2023 (NCF-SE), a cornerstone of the National Education Policy, the textbook emphasises experiential learning.

Students engage with art not just theoretically but through creative activities, enabling them to explore and express concepts practically.

“Students will learn the history of the arts through discussions, explorations, and activities. They will explore India’s bronze sculpting heritage, including researching the Nataraja sculpture at Bharat Mandapam, created using the lost-wax process-a technique dating back to the Sindhu-Sarasvati civilisation’s famous Dancing Girl,” the book states.

In Class 9, the arts curriculum is assessed through a theory paper worth 40 marks and a practical paper worth 60 marks, covering visual arts, music, theatre and dance. Practical marks are calculated as the average across all four sections, emphasising hands-on engagement.