icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NCERT Class 9 arts textbook brings India’s rich cultural heritage alive through hands-on learning

NCERT Class 9 arts textbook brings India’s rich cultural heritage alive through hands-on learning

Students are also guided through the Bhakti period, exploring its pivotal role in the evolution of Indian arts

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:54 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has unveiled its Class 9 Arts textbook, Madhurima, designed to immerse students in India’s rich cultural heritage while highlighting global artistic developments.

Advertisement

Through this, NCERT aims to foster creativity, aesthetic sensibilities and cultural literacy among students. The textbook introduces landmark Indian art forms, including the Bhimbetka cave paintings, the Great Stupa at Sanchi, the Kailash and Unnakotishwara temples, Ajanta murals, Chola bronzes, Hoysala sculptures and ancient texts such as the Natyashastra.

Advertisement

Students are also guided through the Bhakti period, exploring its pivotal role in the evolution of Indian arts.

Advertisement

The textbook emphasises India’s medieval period when rock-cut and structural temples were adorned with intricate carvings, influencing art and culture across Southeast Asia.

It also situates Indian art in a global context, showing how, during the “Classical Age,” the rise of empires like the Gupta and Roman empires and religions such as Buddhism, shaped art in Egypt, China, Rome and Greece, while India produced seminal works like Natyashastra, Chitrasutra and Silappadigaram.

Advertisement

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework-School Education 2023 (NCF-SE), a cornerstone of the National Education Policy, the textbook emphasises experiential learning.

Students engage with art not just theoretically but through creative activities, enabling them to explore and express concepts practically.

“Students will learn the history of the arts through discussions, explorations, and activities. They will explore India’s bronze sculpting heritage, including researching the Nataraja sculpture at Bharat Mandapam, created using the lost-wax process-a technique dating back to the Sindhu-Sarasvati civilisation’s famous Dancing Girl,” the book states.

In Class 9, the arts curriculum is assessed through a theory paper worth 40 marks and a practical paper worth 60 marks, covering visual arts, music, theatre and dance. Practical marks are calculated as the average across all four sections, emphasising hands-on engagement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts