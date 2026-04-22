NCERT Class 9 textbook highlights Brahmagupta, Aryabhatta, India’s ancient mathematical contributions

Highlighting India’s ancient contributions to mathematical thought, including foundational developments such as the concept of zero, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new Class 9 mathematics textbook that emphasises the country’s long intellectual tradition spanning several millennia.

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Part 1 of the textbook, titled Ganita Manjari, highlights the contributions of Indian mathematicians and astronomers such as Brahmagupta and Aryabhatta.

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The book notes that Brahmagupta formalised the concept and use of zero as well as negative numbers as algebraic entities. It further states that without his work, the development of the four-quadrant Cartesian plane would not have been possible. The application of coordinates on the Earth’s surface, it adds, later became crucial for navigation.

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Referring to Aryabhatta’s contributions to trigonometry, the textbook says the ancient mathematician replaced the Greek system of “chords” with “sines”, significantly simplifying calculations for determining the coordinates of stars and cities.

Another Indian mathematician Baudhayana has been credited to have laid the foundation of coordinate geometry.

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The textbook spanning over eight chapters seeks to integrate mathematics with other disciplines, including science and social science, while also incorporating cross-cutting themes such as environmental education, value education and inclusive education.

It presents key mathematical concepts — including coordinates, probability and linear polynomials — through real-life examples, aiming to make abstract ideas more accessible to students.

According to the foreword, “Concepts are developed using multiple representations — pictorial, numerical, algebraic and graphical — so that students learn to move flexibly between different ways of thinking about mathematical ideas. Visualisation plays a central role in making abstract concepts accessible, particularly in areas such as number systems, algebra, sequences and mensuration.”

The book also incorporates games, puzzles and exploratory tasks to foster computational thinking, logical reasoning and curiosity. Some questions in each chapter are marked with an asterisk (*), indicating higher-order problems intended for students who wish to explore topics in greater depth.