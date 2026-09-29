NCERT Class 9 textbook highlights Mughal brutality against Sikh Gurus; praises resistance by Jats, Marathas, Rajputs

The new NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook has highlighted the brutality of the Mughals against the Sikh Gurus, with specific references to Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh. It also puts the spotlight on resistance to the Mughals by Jats, Rajputs, Ahoms and Marathas.

The book, titled ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond - Part 2’, released on Tuesday, has a chapter on history — “Resistance and Resilience” — which says that from the mid-7th century, Arab forces launched invasions by sea and land. These early invaders were confronted and repulsed by Indian rulers across the Deccan, Malwa, Kashmir and Rajasthan, the chapter says.

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It notes that Mahmud, the Sultan of Ghazni (in present-day Afghanistan and northeastern Iran), launched his first invasion in 1001 against Jayapala of the Hindu Shahi dynasty.

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It states that due to the growing socio-cultural influence of the Sikh Gurus, the Mughal state increasingly intervened in their affairs from the beginning of the 17th century.

“As the Guru’s influence was increasing, Jahangir ordered the execution of Guru Arjan Dev (the fifth Sikh Guru) on the pretext of the Guru’s alleged support to Jahangir’s rebellious son, Khusrau Mirza. The martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev marked a significant turning point in the history of the Sikhs and contributed to a gradual shift in their organisational and political orientation. Later, Guru Hargobind (the sixth Sikh Guru) was detained by Jahangir in Gwalior Fort,” the chapter states.

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It also talks about the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675.

“The martyrdom proved a turning point in Indian history. The brutality of the Mughal state against the Sikh Gurus, particularly Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur and the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, has few parallels in history. The valour and sacrifice of the Gurus for the cause of the faith became the defining features of Sikhism,” the textbook says.

It argues that beyond political motivations, the act was also deeply rooted in the rigid religious and discriminatory practices of the Mughals.

“The martyrdom of the Sikh Gurus to uphold their faith and principles firmed the conviction of the Sikhs that persecution had to be met with firm resistance and resilience. Such persecution and political pressure could only be countered through collective organisation and armed resistance as and when required. Many armed conflicts took place between the Sikhs and the Mughals. Guru Hargobind established the Akal Takht, a seat of temporal authority, to administer justice and address matters of governance. Scholars suggest that the establishment of the Akal Takht was intended, in part, to counter Mughal political dominance,” it notes.

The book also acknowledges the resistance of Jats against Aurangzeb. It attributes the struggle against the Mughals to heavy taxes and exploitation combined with Aurangzeb’s religious policies. “In 1669, under the leadership of Gokul Jat, they rebelled against the Mughal Empire. Mughal forces struggled for many months to suppress the uprising. In 1686, they (Jats) took advantage of Aurangzeb’s prolonged military campaigns in the Deccan and rebelled once again under the leadership of the zamindars of Sinsani and Sogar. The Mughals sent several armies to suppress the rebellion, leading to a long and fierce struggle in which both sides suffered heavy losses. By 1691, the Mughals had gained the upper hand. Yet, the Jat resistance continued,” it notes.

The chapter highlights Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan’s 1671 victory over a Mughal fleet at Saraighat. The 1582 Battle of Dewair, near Udaipur, which led to the collapse of key Mughal outposts in Mewar and allowed Maharana Pratap to reclaim his kingdom — a decisive win against the Mughals — also gets substantial attention in the book.