DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NCERT constitutes team to develop Class 11, 12 textbooks on AI

NCERT constitutes team to develop Class 11, 12 textbooks on AI

SOAR is aimed at embedding AI awareness and foundational competencies among school students (Classes 6-12) and building AI literacy among educators

article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:14 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a textbook development team to develop syllabi and books of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12, the Ministry of Education said.

Advertisement

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Education Ministry also informed that NCERT has also included a project which uses AI tools on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6, according to our sources.

Advertisement

"As a follow-up to the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) has constituted a Textbook Development Team to develop syllabi and textbooks of Artificial Intelligence for Grades 11 and 12. NCERT has also included a project on Animation and Games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6. This project includes the use of AI tools," the Ministry of Education said as a reply.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Education has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) as essential components of future-ready education.

The government has said the curriculum on AI will be introduced in all schools from Class 3 onwards, starting in the academic session 2026-27, aligned with NEP 2020 and NCF SE 2023.

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has drafted an AI and computational thinking curriculum for students from classes 3 to 12, which aims to introduce foundational AI concepts in the lower grades and make advanced computational thinking and AI compulsory subjects for classes 9 and 10, according to official sources.

The Government of India has launched the SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a national initiative in alignment with the objectives of NEP 2020, the National Programme on AI (NPAI) Skilling Framework and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of digital empowerment and inclusive growth.

SOAR is aimed at embedding AI awareness and foundational competencies among school students (Classes 6-12) and building AI literacy among educators.

The ministry said the programme seeks to bridge the digital divide by ensuring equitable access to AI education across geographies, thereby supporting the national agenda of inclusive, future-ready skilling.

The SOAR curriculum comprises four progressive National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF)-aligned modules.

For students of classes 6 to 12, three distinct micro-credentials: (i) AI to be Aware, (ii) AI to Acquire, and (iii) AI to Aspire, are offered, each of 15 hours' duration, amounting to 45 hours in total.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts