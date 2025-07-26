DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor for Classes 3 to 12: Sources

NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor for Classes 3 to 12: Sources

The special module to focus on India’s strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, says source
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:11 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The NCERT is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India’s defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.

Advertisement

The module will have two parts—first for students from Classes 3 to 8 and another one for students from Classes 9 to 12.

A source said that the special module prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will have 8 to 10 pages focusing on India’s strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

“The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security,” the source said.

Twenty-six men were gunned down in front of their family members in a deadly terror attack in in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

Advertisement

India retaliated by targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries.

A special discussion on Operation Sindoor would also be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday after a weeklong virtual washout of Parliament proceedings.

The Opposition made a strong demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs S Jaishankar are likely to participate in the 16-hour debate that is expected to stretch over three days.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts