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Home / India / NCERT flags risks of deepfakes, data misuse

NCERT flags risks of deepfakes, data misuse

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Aksheev Thakur
Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfakes, misuse of personal data, online harm and privacy risks have found a place in the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence for students of Classes IX to XII, with a focus on the ethical and responsible use of technology.

The module cautions students against misinformation, unfairness and the tendency to trust AI-generated responses that reinforce their existing beliefs, emphasising the need to verify information rather than accept it at face value.

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Explaining the dangers of confirmation bias, the textbook says, “You tend to trust information that agrees with you more than information that challenges you. If an AI assistant gives an answer that matches what you already believe, you are less likely to check it whereas if it contradicts you, you check it twice. The trouble is that your existing beliefs then go unchallenged simply because they are familiar, not because they are true, which is the opposite of what careful thinking requires.”

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The module also draws attention to the risks posed by deepfake images and fabricated audio and videos of public figures. It describes how a person’s face can be placed onto another body without consent, noting that women and girls are overwhelmingly targeted, although anyone can be affected.

“The harm is real, even though the image is fake; the social and emotional damage to the target is the same,” the module says, while warning that fabricated content featuring well-known personalities can spread rapidly and cause damage before its authenticity is verified.

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Alongside these risks, the textbook highlights India’s growing AI capabilities, citing safety checks in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bhashini for translation into Indian languages and the IndiaAI Mission aimed at building national AI capacity.

It also refers to Aadhaar’s extensive use of biometric authentication, stating, “Aadhaar’s biometric authentication operates at one of the largest scales of any deployed identity system in the world.”

The NCERT said the module adopts an experiential, activity-based approach to learning, using discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection. The activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, allowing students from different school settings to participate.

“The module adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts,” the NCERT said.

The initiative seeks to develop critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills while familiarising students with the responsible use of emerging technologies. Students are encouraged to safeguard personal information, verify important AI-generated content, identify misleading or harmful material and seek assistance from a trusted adult when required.

In the module’s foreword, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said responsible technology use was integrated throughout the learning material.

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