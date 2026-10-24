NCERT launches AI, computational thinking module for Grades 9-12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced an introductory module on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students in Grades 9 through 12.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the beginner-friendly module is aimed at empowering students to navigate the AI-driven future safely and creatively.

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“It encourages critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving through hands-on, activity-based learning with or without digital devices. It also highlights the ethical and responsible use of AI, including data privacy, fairness, digital safety and fact-checking,” an official statement from NCERT said.

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The introduction of Computational Thinking will help students to adopt a systematic approach to solving problems and understand the applications of AI along with its limitations.

“The module adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts,” NCERT said in a statement.

Special emphasis is placed on the ethical and safe use of AI, including data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and critical verification of Al-generated information.

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Section on Aadhar, UPI have been introduced as examples of AI in India.

“Responsible and safe use of technology is woven throughout the module," said NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani in the forward. Students are taught to protect personal information, verify AI-generated output, recognise misleading content, and seek help from trusted adults.