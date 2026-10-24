DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NCERT launches AI, computational thinking module for Grades 9-12

NCERT launches AI, computational thinking module for Grades 9-12

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the beginner-friendly module is aimed at empowering students to navigate the AI-driven future safely and creatively

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani says students are taught to protect personal information, verify AI-generated output, and recognise misleading content. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced an introductory module on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students in Grades 9 through 12.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the beginner-friendly module is aimed at empowering students to navigate the AI-driven future safely and creatively.

Advertisement

“It encourages critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving through hands-on, activity-based learning with or without digital devices. It also highlights the ethical and responsible use of AI, including data privacy, fairness, digital safety and fact-checking,” an official statement from NCERT said.

Advertisement

The introduction of Computational Thinking will help students to adopt a systematic approach to solving problems and understand the applications of AI along with its limitations.

“The module adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts,” NCERT said in a statement.

Special emphasis is placed on the ethical and safe use of AI, including data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and critical verification of Al-generated information.

Advertisement

Section on Aadhar, UPI have been introduced as examples of AI in India.

“Responsible and safe use of technology is woven throughout the module," said NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani in the forward. Students are taught to protect personal information, verify AI-generated output, recognise misleading content, and seek help from trusted adults.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts