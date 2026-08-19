DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / NCERT reconstitutes Class 11, 12 political science textbook teams

NCERT reconstitutes Class 11, 12 political science textbook teams

New panels include academics, educationists and political consultants with links to ABVP, BJP and RSS-affiliated institutions

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The NCERT has reconstituted the textbook development team for the Class 11 and 12 political science textbooks, with the panels tasked with developing the Class 11 textbook by November and the Class 12 book by July 2027.

Advertisement

The 20-member team includes political consultants, academics and educationists, some of whom have associations with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP.

Advertisement

The textbook team will be led by political analyst Sandeep Shastri, who is also vice-president of Karnataka-based deemed university Nitte.

Advertisement

According to the LinkedIn profile of Yadunath Deshpande, a senior consultant with the Ministry of Education, he was associated with the ABVP in Mumbai and worked as a political consultant for the BJP from August 2018 to October 2019.

Prashant Divekar, head of the Teacher Education Centre and Research Programme at Jnana Prabodhini, Pune, is also part of the team. Jnana Prabodhini is an RSS-affiliated institution.

Advertisement

The team also comprises Dr M.N. Suresh Kumar, Professor, Department of Political Science, Government First Grade College, Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru; Prakash Kandpal from JNU; Needhi Gupta from National Law University; Chetan Singhai from Chanakya University; Sukanshika Vatsa from Delhi University; Satish Kumar from IGNOU; Deevanshu Shrivastava from National University of Study and Research in Law; Pranav Gupta from Jindal Global Law School; Nanda Kishor from Pondicherry University; and Swapna Prabhu from Utkal University.

Other members include Diana Isabel from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School and N. Bharani from SHVNM Government PU College for Girls.

Vanthangpui Khobung and Subhash Singh of the NCERT will serve as member coordinator and co-coordinator, respectively.

According to the terms of reference in the notification issued by the NCERT, the textbook development team can involve experts, teachers or an illustrator as special invitees for specific areas as required, subject to the final approval of the NCERT Director.

“Review of each of the textbooks will take place to oversee the integration of cross-cutting themes, such as cultural rootedness, Indian Knowledge Systems, inclusion, educational technology, assessment, etc.” NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said in the notification.

Earlier, historian Arjun Dev, who was associated with the NCERT for a long time, had also served as a member of the All India Students' Federation and the Communist Party of India. Dr Pankaj Pushkar, who was a member of a textbook development committee, later became an AAP MLA.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts