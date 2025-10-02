NCERT releases ‘Swadeshi’ modules: Emphasising self-reliance and pride in Indian goods

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released special modules on “Swadeshi”, a call prominent in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches. The two modules, “Swadeshi: Vocal for Local” for the middle stage and “Swadeshi: For a Self-Reliant India” for the secondary stage, contain excerpts from the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech. He emphasised that self-reliance will drive India’s growth towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ (a developed nation).

The modules highlight India’s achievements in space, defence, and health sectors through self-reliance.

The Prime Minister urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion India-made goods under the “Vocal for Local” initiative, stressing that ‘Swadeshi’ should stem from pride and strength, and not compulsion.

The books recall the Swadeshi Movement of August 7, 1905 at Calcutta Town Hall, in Bengal. “The Swadeshi Movement was a crucial campaign in the Indian Independence struggle that advocated for the use of Indian-made goods and boycott of British products. Initiated in response to British policies, it aimed to promote self-reliance and economic independence. Bal Gangadhar Tilak encouraged the movement after the British government decided upon the Partition of Bengal,” the books say.

The modules mention Mahatma Gandhi’s advocacy for ‘Swadeshi’ in education and Rabindranath Tagore’s view that ‘Swadeshi’ is the real test of freedom.

The modules suggest that ‘Swadeshi’ can strengthen India’s manufacturing base through “Make in India” and build global trust in Indian goods — like Amul in dairy, ISRO in space, and Ayurveda in wellness.

With ‘Swadeshi’ as the foundation, India can strengthen its manufacturing base and build global trust in Indian goods. The modules claim that India can emerge as one of the world’s leading economies by combining self-reliance at home with global competitiveness abroad.

The modules cite the examples of Vietnam and Israel, which have demonstrated the power of strategic self-reliance. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is mentioned as promoting an entrepreneurial mindset from school onwards.