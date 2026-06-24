NCERT warns against pirated textbooks; flags fake Class 9 social science book in circulation

The NCERT on Wednesday warned students, parents and teachers against pirated and unauthorised versions of its textbooks, saying a fake Class 9 social science book is being circulated on social media and messaging platforms.

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In a statement on X, the The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) said it has come to notice that pirated and unauthorised copies of certain its textbooks are being circulated in both print and digital formats, in some cases even prior to their official publication and release by the Council.

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“It has further been observed that a fake and unofficial copy of the Social Science book of Class Ninth Part 1, ‘Understanding Society: India & Beyond’ is being circulated on social media channels, websites, and messaging groups that claim to offer NCERT textbooks and allied materials and are circulating such spurious and unauthorized content,” the NCERT said.

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These channels have “no association with or authorisation from the NCERT”, the Council said.

The NCERT said textbooks are published, printed and released only through its official channels and no textbook is authorised for circulation in any form prior to its official release.

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“The contents being circulated through such unofficial sources may be inaccurate, incomplete, tampered with or entirely fabricated, and must not be relied upon by students, teachers, parents or the general public,” it said.

Advising stakeholders to procure books only through official sources, the NCERT said digital copies of its textbooks are made available free of cost on its official website and the ePathshala portal, besides authorised vendors for printed copies.

The Council also urged people not to subscribe to, share or rely on unofficial or unverified social media channels, links or applications claiming to provide NCERT books or pre-release materials.

The NCERT said unauthorised printing, reproduction, distribution and digital circulation of its copyrighted material is illegal and punishable under the Copyright Act, 1957, and other applicable laws.

It added that it is taking “appropriate measures, including legal action”, against those involved in piracy and circulation of fake material.