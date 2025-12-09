DT
Home / India / NCERT’s Class 7 book states Pak-army backed terror attacks have disrupted normal relations

NCERT’s Class 7 book states Pak-army backed terror attacks have disrupted normal relations

Laying emphasis on the significance of the Kartarpur Corridor, the chapter defines it as a visa-free border crossing between India and Pakistan

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. File
A chapter on India’s neighbour in NCERT’s new Class 7 social science book notes that Pakistan army-backed terror attacks have disrupted normal relations between India and Pakistan.

“Since the Partition, several military conflicts and wars, including wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971, and full-scale conflicts like the Kargil War in 1999, have defined an ongoing tension. In particular, frequent terrorist attacks launched against India with the support of the Pakistan army have prevented normal relations between the two countries,” a section in the book, ‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond’, part 2 said.

With regards to China, the book noted, “Recent years have also seen phases of heightened tensions, most related to their shared borders, and a few serious conflicts, some of which you will encounter in higher classes. On the other hand, efforts are being made to resolve disputes through trade, dialog and border resolution mechanisms.”

Laying emphasis on the significance of the Kartarpur Corridor, the chapter defines it as a visa-free border crossing between India and Pakistan, created to allow Indian pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. “Pilgrims using the corridor do not need a visa, only a permit, which makes it easier for thousands of people to visit the gurdwara. This gurdwara holds great religious significance as it is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, who spent the last 18 years of his life there,” it said.

On Bangladesh, the book said, “India and Bangladesh have built on their historical ties through strong diplomatic, economic, strategic and cultural cooperation, making their relationship one of the most important in South Asia.”

Tags :
