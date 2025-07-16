DT
PT
NCP asks Kerala MLAs to quit

NCP asks Kerala MLAs to quit

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 07:03 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
NCP national working president Praful Patel has sent a letter to its two MLAs in Kerala to resign from their posts as they have been allegedly indulging in “anti-party” activities.

The two NCP MLAs — state Forests Minister AK Saseendran and party state president Thomas K Thomas — are currently identified with the NCP(SP) faction led by Sharad Pawar and the party is a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Speaking to reporters, both leaders said they would ignore the letter as they were not associated with Praful Patel's party.

