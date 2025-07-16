NCP asks Kerala MLAs to quit

NCP national working president Praful Patel has sent a letter to its two MLAs in Kerala to resign from their posts as they have been allegedly indulging in “anti-party” activities.
The two NCP MLAs — state Forests Minister AK Saseendran and party state president Thomas K Thomas — are currently identified with the NCP(SP) faction led by Sharad Pawar and the party is a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).
Speaking to reporters, both leaders said they would ignore the letter as they were not associated with Praful Patel's party.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement