NCPA urges EPFO to stop rejecting higher pension claims, withdraw court appeals

The National Confederation of Pensioners’ Associations (NCPA) has urged the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to stop the mass rejection of applications for higher pensions under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) and withdraw its pending legal appeals against retirees seeking enhanced pension benefits.

In a memorandum submitted to the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO, the pensioners’ body accused the organisation of creating bureaucratic hurdles and resorting to prolonged litigation instead of implementing the Supreme Court’s 2022 judgment in the Sunil Kumar B. case and several favourable High Court orders.

Representing retired employees of public sector undertakings, industrial establishments and private enterprises, the NCPA alleged that the EPFO was using historical compliance requirements applicable to exempted establishments to disqualify genuine higher pension claimants.

The confederation also questioned the EPFO’s contention of financial constraints in extending higher pension benefits, pointing to the Employees’ Provident Fund corpus, which it claimed stood at around Rs 11 lakh crore and was growing at an annual rate of 13 per cent.

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Raising concerns over delays in the disposal of pension claims and pending court cases, the NCPA alleged that prolonged litigation was particularly detrimental to elderly applicants, many of whom might not live long enough to receive the benefits they had earned during decades of service.

It recalled the Labour Ministry’s admission on May 31, 2023, describing the controversy as an “EPFO’s own mis-creation”, and said retirees should not be made to suffer for administrative lapses.

“These elders toiled for decades under the solemn promise of a secure retirement. They trusted the State and the seal of the EPFO. Today, that trust has been turned into a weapon against them,” NCPA president B N Agrawal said.

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The confederation argued that the issue went beyond procedural disputes and involved constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 and 21, relating to equality and the right to life and dignity.

It also accused the EPFO of acting contrary to the principles of the National Litigation Policy and the government’s stated objectives of Ease of Living and Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.

Among its key demands, the NCPA has sought withdrawal of the EPFO circular dated January 18, 2025, along with related guidelines that it alleges are being used to reject higher pension claims.

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It has also demanded an immediate moratorium on, and withdrawal of, appeals filed by the EPFO before various High Courts and the Supreme Court against pensioners.

The body urged the CBT to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court judgment in letter and spirit, adopting a humane approach that gives precedence to the substance of pension entitlements over technical procedural requirements.