NCPI rejects reports of rift among MPs; false narrative, says Satabdi Roy

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Friday refuted media reports alleging internal disputes among its Members of Parliament. The party described reports circulating in media organisations and across social media platforms as "completely false, misleading and devoid of any factual basis".

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Reacting to speculation that as many as 20 NCPI MPs were planning to switch sides, party leader Satabdi Roy dismissed the claims as "baseless rumours". "There is no truth in reports of 20 MPs switching sides. People are simply creating a narrative," Roy said.

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The party in a statement said, "It has come to our notice that certain media organisations and social media platforms are circulating reports claiming that there are internal disputes among NCPI MPs. These reports are completely false, misleading, and without any factual basis. NCPI firmly rejects and condemns such misinformation."

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NCPI has appealed to the public, media organisations and social media users not to believe or circulate unverified news, rumours or misleading reports. The party emphasised that any authentic information or official announcement concerning NCPI should be obtained only through its authorised communication channels.

The party further said, "All NCPI MPs remain united and fully committed to the development of West Bengal, the welfare of its people and national interests." Following the West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC witnessed a major split after suffering a massive defeat. As many as 20 rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh broke away from the party and joined the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India. The rebel lawmakers also extended their support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).