NCP’s Faizal disqualified as MP after High Court rejects his plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 4

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammad Faizal was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court turned down his petition for suspension of conviction in an attempt to murder case.

Acting on the HC order dated October 3, the Lok Sabha Secretariat today issued a notification saying Faizal stood disqualified as MP from the date of his conviction on January 11.

This is Faizal’s second disqualification. He was first disqualified earlier this year after a trial court convicted him in the case. He was reinstated after the Kerala HC stayed his conviction and disqualified again after the High Court following the SC setting aside the stay on conviction turned down a plea from Faizal to suspend his sentence.

