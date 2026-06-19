NCW asks states, UTs to ensure mandatory POSH audits in all workplaces

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories to strictly implement the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

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“A woman should never have to choose between her dignity and her livelihood. Every workplace must be a space of safety, respect and equal opportunity,” NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

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“Effective implementation of the POSH Act is not merely a legal obligation but a collective responsibility towards ensuring women’s empowerment and participation in nation-building,” she said.

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In a statement, the commission said the advisory seeks to ensure that every workplace, whether in the government, private, organised or unorganised sector, strictly complies with provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (of Women at Workplace) (POSH) Act and fosters a safe, inclusive and gender-sensitive working environment for women.

In a major step towards institutional accountability, the commission has advised all states/UTs to establish dedicated POSH monitoring cells or digital compliance dashboards to track implementation of the POSH Act.

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The states have also been urged to conduct periodic reviews at senior administrative levels, facilitate capacity-building, issue necessary guidance to establishments and district authorities, and ensure adherence to statutory obligations and judicial directions.

The advisory recommends mandatory annual POSH audits for all establishments employing 10 or more persons.

“The audits will assess legal compliance, functioning of Internal Committees, status of complaints, confidentiality safeguards, workplace safety infrastructure, awareness initiatives, mandatory disclosures and utilisation of the SHe-Box platform,” the commission said.

“Audit reports are to be submitted to district authorities and the departments concerned, with non-conduct of audits being treated as non-compliance,” it added.