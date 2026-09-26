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Home / India / NDA allies ask EC for ‘firm clarification’ over SIR row

NDA allies ask EC for ‘firm clarification’ over SIR row

People losing trust in poll system doesn’t augur well for democracy: Chirag

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Chirag Paswan. File
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Three allies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance on Friday expressed unease over the ongoing debate on the integrity of the Election Commission and said the poll body must come out with a “firm clarification” on the issue.

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (RV) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Manch said that the Election Commission must come out with a forceful clarification on the recent reports that spoke of rift in the poll panel with respect to the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls.

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Chirag said he did not intend to defend a constitutional body nor was he worried about the allegations being levelled by the Opposition. “However, if people start losing faith in the electoral system, it is not good and does not augur well for our democracy. So, I believe that the EC must publish a clarification more forcefully. It need not respond to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi and others, it must speak to dispel doubts that the ongoing narratives have created in the minds of the people,” said Chirag. Kushwaha also called for a clarification saying the ongoing debate had caused confusion in the minds of the people. “A great deal of confusion has arisen among the public regarding the controversy related to EVMs. The matter needs to be addressed. To dispel the confusion, the Election Commission should immediately issue a clarification on the correct position,” said Kushwaha.

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The TDP for its part described the SIR exercise in Andhra Pradesh as a success and noted that the EC clarification on the matter would be beneficial.

“The exercise has been a success. Even the Opposition has not been able to substantiate its doubts with regard to the SIR in Andhra Pradesh. The EC is a constitutional body tasked with safeguarding democracy. Whatever questions are being raised now, the EC’s clarification will help strengthen public confidence in the process,” said TDP MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu.

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