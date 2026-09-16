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Home / India / NDA allies rally behind Shah’s UCC 2029 push

NDA allies rally behind Shah’s UCC 2029 push

TDP, Sena back move; JD(U) wants to examine law first

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo
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Key allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday extended support to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in all 21 NDA-ruled states by 2029.

The Janata Dal (United), another crucial NDA partner, said it would examine the proposed legislation and would not oppose it “without any reason”. The BJP-led NDA government relies on the support of its allies as the BJP itself does not have a majority in the Lok Sabha.

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The alliance includes the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and JD(U) in Bihar.

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TDP’s Andhra Pradesh president P Srinivasa Rao said the party would stand by Shah’s position on the issue.

“Yes, I have seen our Home Minister's statement on UCC and as NDA partners we are bound to go by his statement,” Rao said.

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Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U) said the party would study the proposed Uniform Civil Code legislation and would not oppose it if its provisions were found to be acceptable. He said there was no need to rush the matter and added that JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha would discuss the issue with the Union Home Minister.

“If we find there is nothing objectionable, why shall we oppose it without any reason? And if there are points of concern, these will be conveyed to the Union Home Minister,” Chaudhary said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde also backed Shah’s remarks, saying that party founder Bal Thackeray had envisioned a common civil law for all citizens.

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