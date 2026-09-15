NDA allies TDP, Shiv Sena back Amit Shah’s UCC remark, JDU says won’t oppose without reason 

Allies of the ruling BJP at the Centre, TDP and Shiv Sena, on Tuesday came out in open support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the UCC in all 21 NDA-ruled states will be implemented by 2029.

The JDU also said it will not oppose the agenda for the sake of opposing and will study the provisions.

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The BJP-led NDA government depends on allies for survival in the government as the BJP itself is short of the Lok Sabha majority.

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Also, it is in alliance with the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and JDU in Bihar.

TDP's Andhra Pradesh president P Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said in Amaravati that the party will back Shah.

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"Yes, I have seen our Union Home Minister's statement on UCC and as NDA partners we are bound to go by his statement," Rao said, adding that the TDP, being NDA partner, will go by the home minister's statement.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary of the JD(U) said the party will study the Uniform Civil Code Bill and will "not oppose it for no reason" if provisions are unexceptionable. Chaudhary said there is no reason to rush the matter, adding that the JDU national working president Sanjay Jha will hold talks on the issue with the home minister.

"As of now, we are not aware of the details of the legislation on UCC. Let it be placed before us. If we find there is nothing objectionable, why shall we oppose it? And if there are points of concern, these will be conveyed to the home minister," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde backed Shah on the UCC issue, saying Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had envisioned the common law for all.