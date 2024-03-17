 NDA fully prepared for elections: PM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NDA fully prepared for elections: PM

NDA fully prepared for elections: PM

Says much work to be done in third term; we’re ready too, asserts Congress

NDA fully prepared for elections: PM

PM Narendra Modi being greeted by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra during a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Saturday. Party leader BS Yeddyurappa and other leaders were also present on the occasion. ANI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 16

Soon after the announcement of the 18th General Election on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence of the BJP’s hat-trick at the hustings, saying that the ruling party was fully prepared for the poll and there was much work to be done in his third term.

“The biggest festival of democracy is here. The EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-led NDA, are fully prepared for the elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors,” said the Prime Minister, whose principal rival, the Congress, said it was ready too.

While the Congress framed the 2024 vote as a choice between “democracy and dictatorship”, the PM termed the rivals “rudderless and issueless”.

“Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practise vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don’t want such leadership,” Modi said. The PM also said that in his third term, there was much work to be done.

“The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for 70 years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit. I can clearly see that the coming five years will be about our collective resolve of establishing the roadmap that will guide our trajectory as a nation for the next 1,000 years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-round growth and global leadership,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the prolonged seven-phase poll and urged people to vote cautiously, even as the party officially said there was nothing ordinary about the coming poll.

“This election will decide whether India and its democracy will run on the shoulders of labourers, farmers, the middle class or on the shoulders of select capitalists. It will decide whether India will run on the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar or praises of a dictator,” AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said. The election, where the BJP will seek a third straight term, will see nearly 97 crore electors, who make up an estimated 24 per cent of global voters that will elect respective national governments across nearly 64 nations in 2024. This year will for the first time see over four billion people vote across the world, the highest ever in global history.

Speaking on the importance of the elections and appealing to “Modi ka privar”, the PM said 10 years ago before he assumed office, people were feeling betrayed and disillusioned, thanks to INDI Alliance’s “pathetic governance”.

“No sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround and everyone is saying ‘abki baar 400 paar’,” he said, repeating the BJP’s election goal of over 400 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats for the ruling NDA coalition.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal, who is also known for singing devotional songs, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party’s headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him. PTI

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college