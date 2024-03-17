NDA fully prepared for elections: PM

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 16

Soon after the announcement of the 18th General Election on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence of the BJP’s hat-trick at the hustings, saying that the ruling party was fully prepared for the poll and there was much work to be done in his third term.

“The biggest festival of democracy is here. The EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-led NDA, are fully prepared for the elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors,” said the Prime Minister, whose principal rival, the Congress, said it was ready too.

While the Congress framed the 2024 vote as a choice between “democracy and dictatorship”, the PM termed the rivals “rudderless and issueless”.

“Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practise vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don’t want such leadership,” Modi said. The PM also said that in his third term, there was much work to be done.

“The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for 70 years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit. I can clearly see that the coming five years will be about our collective resolve of establishing the roadmap that will guide our trajectory as a nation for the next 1,000 years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-round growth and global leadership,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the prolonged seven-phase poll and urged people to vote cautiously, even as the party officially said there was nothing ordinary about the coming poll.

“This election will decide whether India and its democracy will run on the shoulders of labourers, farmers, the middle class or on the shoulders of select capitalists. It will decide whether India will run on the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar or praises of a dictator,” AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said. The election, where the BJP will seek a third straight term, will see nearly 97 crore electors, who make up an estimated 24 per cent of global voters that will elect respective national governments across nearly 64 nations in 2024. This year will for the first time see over four billion people vote across the world, the highest ever in global history.

Speaking on the importance of the elections and appealing to “Modi ka privar”, the PM said 10 years ago before he assumed office, people were feeling betrayed and disillusioned, thanks to INDI Alliance’s “pathetic governance”.

“No sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround and everyone is saying ‘abki baar 400 paar’,” he said, repeating the BJP’s election goal of over 400 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats for the ruling NDA coalition.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal, who is also known for singing devotional songs, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party’s headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him. PTI

