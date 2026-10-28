NDA leads in Bihar Legislative Council polls; Jan Suraaj, RJD win one seat each

The NDA was leading in the Bihar Legislative Council elections as counting continued for four constituencies on Tuesday. The BJP won the Tirhut Teachers' constituency seat, while the RJD won the Patna Teacher seat.

Jan Suraaj won the Darbhanga Teacher seat, and independent candidate Dr Rahul Raj secured the Saran Teachers' constituency.

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Mokama MLA Anant Singh has conceded defeat in the Patna Graduates' constituency. Singh had opposed JD(U) candidate Neeraj Singh and supported Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, following which he was expelled from the party.

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After the Patna Graduate count, Singh acknowledged his defeat and said, “The counting is over and we have lost. What is there to discuss now? Did we buy votes from a shop? Did we buy them by weighing them? The people are supreme and God is with them. Those who received the people's votes have won and those who did not have lost.”

Singh also said he had never been angry with the party.

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More than 6,200 votes had been declared invalid in the Graduates' constituency. The number was higher than the gap between the leading candidates and represented nearly 10 per cent of the total votes. The winner will be decided after the counting of second preference votes.

The Tirhut Graduate seat was among the four constituencies where counting was still under way. The contest remained a key unresolved result, with second preference votes set to determine whether Brajwasi could convert his lead into victory.

Following Dr Sanjeev Kumar’s victory in the Patna Teachers' constituency, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated the RJD candidate.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Dr Sanjeev Kumar on his victory from the Patna teacher constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council election. I hope your tenure will be successful and fulfilling in protecting the interests of teachers and for the education sector,” he said.

BJP leader and minister Ramkripal Yadav, meanwhile, expressed regret over Nawal Kishore Yadav’s defeat from the Teachers' constituency.

He said it was “a matter of regret” that a progressive leader of teachers had fallen behind, while adding that the people’s verdict had to be accepted and that Nawal Kishore had done considerable work for teachers.

Darbhanga Graduate seat: NDA's Sarvesh Kumar leads

NDA candidate Sarvesh Kumar was leading the Darbhanga Graduates' constituency by 1,385 votes after the fifth round of counting. Kumar had secured 8,930 votes, while RJD candidate Anil Kumar Jha was in second place with 7,545 votes.

Jan Suraaj candidate Mohammad Imtiyaz was third with 4,577 votes, followed by Congress candidate Rajnikant Pathak with 2,552 votes. Counting was still under way in the constituency.