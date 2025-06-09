NDA marks 11 years of rule, says Op Sindoor demonstrates new India

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completed 11 years in office on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the period of his governance as one dedicated to India first across spheres.

Advertisement

A clear focus on good governance and transformation!

Powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors.

Advertisement

"Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the NDA Government has delivered path-breaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity.

From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress," PM said on X.

Advertisement

He said that India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

"We are proud of our collective success, but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Modi said the last eleven years have brought many positive changes and boosted ‘Ease of Living.’

On the occasion, BJP also unveiled a booklet featuring highlights of Modi's governance model. The booklet says India’s assertion on the global stage has also undergone a remarkable evolution in 11 years.

"The success of Operation Sindoor demonstrated a new India — resolute, swift and sovereign in action," it says adding that these 11 years have been dedicated to bring about development which is inclusive, progressive and sustainable.

"The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment

of creating equity and opportunity for all citizens. PM Modi has brought the politics of development — Vikasvaad — into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves," a government document says.

It adds that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping ‘India First’ in every policy formulation and action.

"This resolve is evident in government’s handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, and efforts at cultural conservation," says the document flagging pro-poor, pro-farmer, pro-women and pro-youth schemes of the government as hallmarks of NDA Government rule.