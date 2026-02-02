DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / NDA Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

NDA Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address the lawmakers on a host of issues at the meeting

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the ruling coalition will huddle for a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party here at the Parliament House complex on Tuesday.

MPs belonging to the BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP, Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other constituents of the NDA will attend the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to address the lawmakers on a host of issues at the meeting, sources said.

In such parliamentary party meetings, Modi normally covers political and governance issues, at times touching on the government’s agenda in Parliament.

He often offers talking points to the MPs to be raised in public, especially in their constituencies.

