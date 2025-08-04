DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NDA parliamentary party to meet on August 5, speculation mounts

NDA parliamentary party to meet on August 5, speculation mounts

The last NDA parliamentary party meeting was held on July 2, 2024, after Modi was sworn in as the leader of the NDA alliance
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:26 PM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The meeting on August 5 is being seen as significant in political circles given the importance of the date in PM Modi’s scheme of things. File photo
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of the ruling NDA MPs tomorrow, on August 5, sparking intense speculation about the intentions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation. The last NDA parliamentary party meeting was held on July 2, 2024, after Modi was sworn in as the leader of the NDA alliance and Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Advertisement

A notice from BJP today stated, “A meeting of the NDA Parliamentary party will be held at 9.30 am on Tuesday, August 5, in GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliamentary Library Building. All NDA members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend.”

The meeting on August 5 is being seen as significant in political circles given the importance of the date in PM Modi’s scheme of things. It was on August 5, 2019, that the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Then, on August 5, 2020, PM Modi led the ground-breaking ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Thus, the fulfilment of two key and long-standing ideological promises of the BJP occurred on August 5.

Advertisement

Speculation about the government planning something big has gained further ground after PM Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, followed by a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Murmu. Today, in Parliament House, a series of ministerial meetings were underway. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met ministers JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, and Kiren Rijiju. Later, Home Secretary Govind Mohan and NSA Ajit Doval met Shah.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts