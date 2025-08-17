NDA partners welcome Radhakrishnan’s nomination for V-P’s post
TDP chief Naidu, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan, HAM's Jitan Ram Majhi, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel hail the selection
The ruling NDA partners, including TDP, RLD, HAM and others, on Sunday welcomed the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan as the alliance’s nominee for the Vice-Presidential poll.
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Majhi of the HAM was the first to welcome.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel all hailed the selection.
Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut also said Radhakrishnan was a non-controversial and wished him the best.
