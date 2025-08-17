NDA partners welcome Radhakrishnan’s nomination for V-P’s post

The ruling NDA partners, including TDP, RLD, HAM and others, on Sunday welcomed the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan as the alliance’s nominee for the Vice-Presidential poll.

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Majhi of the HAM was the first to welcome.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel all hailed the selection.

Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut also said Radhakrishnan was a non-controversial and wished him the best.