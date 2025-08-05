NDA shows strength amid Bihar polls, celebrates Op Sindoor, Mahadev amid ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants

Members of the ruling NDA on Tuesday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev and passed a resolution on the issue.

Soon as Modi arrived for a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party in the Parliament library building, he was greeted with chants of “Har Har Mahadev”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh garlanded him and the rest of the MPs congratulates him for a successful Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev launched to avenge the 26 killings by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

PM Modi is presiding the meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance on the sixth anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370.

All senior ministers from Amit Shah and JP Nadda to parliamentarians of the ruling alliance are attending.

The last major NDA parliamentary party meeting was held on July 2, 2024, after Modi was sworn in as the leader of the NDA alliance and Prime Minister for the third consecutive row.

Although subsequently NDA members were called sometimes for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting conventionally scheduled for every Tuesday, the practice has become more irregular than regular in the recent past.

The alliance MPs' meeting today comes a day after top security brass of the country met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Parliament office.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka called on Shah.

Today NDA members are meeting amid a major opposition offensive around special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Congress' constant questioning over US President Donald Trump's claims regarding Operation Sindoor and his 25 % reciprocal tariff orders against India.

The meeting will also be the first major show of NDA's strength on the eve of Bihar polls.

The meeting passed a resolution on the success of Operation Sindoor -- India's response to Pahalgam attack and Operation Mahadev that killed and identified the three Pakistani terrorists who perpetrated the Pahalgam attack.