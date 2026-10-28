Nearly 1 crore voters struck off Karnataka poll rolls after SIR

Over 99.32 lakh voters have been removed from Karnataka's electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with the state's electorate declining from 5.54 crore to 4.55 crore, according to the final roll published by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The exercise was launched with the stated objective of including all eligible voters and removing ineligible names to ensure a "pure, clean electorate". At the draft stage, the electorate had fallen from 5.54 crore to 4.46 crore, with more than 1.07 crore names deleted, officials said.

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In the first round of deletions, reflected in the draft roll published on August 24, the state lost about 20 per cent of its voters to the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others) classification.

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The largest chunk of voters removed from the draft list were those classified as 'permanently shifted'. This category accounted for 65.45 lakh voters, or 11.8 per cent of the ASDDO list, they said.

The two-month claims, notices and objections phase, which began on August 24, saw notices issued to about 43.8 lakh voters from the draft electoral roll of 4.46 crore voters, officials added..

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The final roll comprises more than 2.25 crore male voters, 2.29 crore female voters and 2,841 third-gender voters. It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18-19 and more than 3.92 lakh voters above the age of 85, according to the data by CEO.

Applications submitted through Form 6 after the September 23 deadline for claims and objections will be considered for supplementary electoral rolls published quarterly after the SIR.

Applicants who sought inclusion within the claims and objections period will have their names reflected in the final roll.

The Karnataka CEO's office has also announced an enrolment drive after the SIR to include eligible voters whose names were deleted during the exercise.

The largest category of deletions involved 80.62 lakh voters who had shifted residence or could not be traced at their registered addresses during enumeration. These voters were not necessarily ineligible to vote, but they would have had to apply through Form 6 to have their names restored.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), who are listed as objectors in the applications, said the forms had been generated automatically with their digital signatures when voters could not be reached during hearings on notices concerning "no mapping" or "logical discrepancies". Officials said these voters were subsequently classified as 'ineligible'

However, the exercise has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, civil rights groups and election experts, who have warned that the process could lead to the large-scale disenfranchisement of genuine voters, particularly migrants, Dalits, Adivasis, women, Muslims and economically vulnerable communities.