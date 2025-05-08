Nearly 100 terrorists neutralised in Operation Sindoor, Rajnath tells all-party meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday briefed all political parties on the details of Operation Sindoor and told them that at least 100 terrorists were neutralised in precision military strikes at nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Singh shared full details of the non-escalatory operation with the opposition and other parties and said the strikes were meant to take out terrorists as India exercised its right to respond after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

He said the Indian Armed Forces exercised extreme caution and sensitivity to not affect civilians and the operation was focused on select terror training camps operating from Pakistan and PoK.

Advertisement

The Defence Minister further stated that “Operation Sindoor is not yet over.”

Data on casualties from Operation Sindoor has been formally shared with the opposition for the first time. After Wednesday’s operation, the exact number of terrorists killed in the strikes was not immediately known, though estimates ranged from 70 to 100 casualties.

Advertisement

Led by the Congress, all opposition parties fully backed the government’s response and pledged their support going forward.

“In this moment of crisis, we stand with the government. We listened to everything they shared. In the national interest, they said that matters of defence and security are confidential and cannot be fully disclosed. All of us expressed our support and said that during this time, we are with you. Whatever work you are doing, continue with it—we will stand by you in the interest of the nation,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also stated that the opposition fully supports the government.

“We gave our full support. Some things cannot be discussed. Everyone supported the government,” Gandhi said after the meeting at Parliament House complex.

AIMIM chief MM Owaisi complimented the armed forces and the government for Operation Sindoor.

“I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against the Resistance Front (TRF). I said the government should request the US to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force," he said.

The meeting was again chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as Prime Minister Modi continues to monitor the evolving situation with Pakistan.

“The PM is not here, he feels he is above Parliament. We will ask these questions when the time comes. At this time of crisis we do not wish to criticise anyone,” said Kharge.

The Congress had, on Thursday, demanded that the PM chair the meeting.