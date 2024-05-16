 Nearly 67 per cent voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections, says Election Commission : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Nearly 67 per cent voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections, says Election Commission

Nearly 67 per cent voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections, says Election Commission

A total of 379 seats across 23 states and Union Territories have voted in the first four phases of elections

Nearly 67 per cent voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections, says Election Commission

People cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati district, May 13, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The cumulative turnout in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has been recorded at 66.95 per cent, the Election Commission said on Thursday, adding 45.10 crore of the nearly 97 crore electors have voted so far in the ongoing electoral exercise.

In a statement, the poll panel urged electorate to come out and vote in large numbers in the coming phases.

According to the poll authority, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election stood at 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 general election, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the election held on April 26, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against the 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14-per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

The EC said there is enhanced focus on to inform, motivate and facilitate voters in the remaining three phases of the parliamentary polls and state chief electoral officers have been asked to step up measures.

“The Commission strongly believes that partnership and collaboration are essential pillars of voter awareness programme. It's really heartening to see that on Commission's request, different institutions, influencers and celebrities having significant reach are working enthusiastically on pro-bono basis,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

A total of 379 seats across 23 states and Union Territories have voted in the first four phases of elections.

A high voter turnout, Kumar felt, would be a message from Indian voters to the world about the strength of Indian democracy. He urged voters to cast their ballot in huge numbers, as voting day is not a holiday but a day of pride to participate in the festival of democracy.

The poll panel also listed out outreach efforts undertaken by various private and public bodies to enhance voter participation in the elections.

Banks, post offices, private entities and telecom platforms are using their public interface to encourage registered voters to turn up at the polling stations on various voting days.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

2
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

3
India

MoD asks HAL to deliver 18 Tejas Mark-1A jets by next year

4
Punjab

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen Punjabi NRIs’ interest in poll

5
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh Centre’s nominee: Sukhbir Badal

7
Punjab

Old guard gone, Punjab politics sees a generational shift

8
India

Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

9
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

10
India

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and cent...

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

The bench refuses to consider claims and counter-claims by a...

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

The statements is made by the ED during the hearing on Kejri...

ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

Maliwal 'assault': Delhi Police team reaches MP's residence to seek details of incident

NCW summons Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA Bhibhav Kumar in Maliwal assault case

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity