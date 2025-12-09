DT
Home / India / Necklace GPS leads to hospital, elderly woman,79, found after evening walk mishap

Necklace GPS leads to hospital, elderly woman,79, found after evening walk mishap

A two-wheeler knocked down Saira Bi Tajuddin Mulla in Sewree area on December 3, following which she was rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital by some pedestrians

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:39 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
The sudden disappearance of a 79-year-old woman during an evening walk in south Mumbai had left her family worried, but thanks to a GPS tracker put in her necklace by her grandson, she was traced to a hospital where she was rushed to after being hit by a two-wheeler.

A two-wheeler knocked down Saira Bi Tajuddin Mulla in Sewree area on December 3, following which she was rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital by some pedestrians, officials said.

As Mulla didn't reach home, her family members panicked. The worries melted soon after her grandson, Mohammed Wasim Ayub Mulla, activated the GPS device he had fitted in her necklace, which showed her location at the KEM Hospital in Parel, barely 5 km from Sewree.

He and other family members rushed to the hospital. Mulla, who sustained a head injury, was rushed to the JJ  Hospital. She is responding to treatment, an official said.

Wasim Mulla works at a private firm in Nallasopara.

