Need common anti-terror training module, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

In his firm message to Indian security agencies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today advised them on adopting a ‘ruthless approach’ in tackling terrorism while suggesting a common anti-terrorism structure like training and standard operating procedures.

“A common anti-terror structure should be established under the purview of National Investigation Agency (NIA). The hierarchy, structure, and SoPs of investigation of all anti-terrorism agencies in all states should be made uniform for better coordination between Central and state agencies,” said Shah.

Sharp dip in incidents Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the number of terror incidents in 2001 was 6,000, which the Central government has reduced to 900 in 2022. Praising the NIA for achieving more than 94% conviction rate, he said more work was needed in this direction.

Inaugurating a two-day anti-terror conference organised by the NIA in New Delhi, he said: “We need to work towards creating a common training module so that uniformity can be brought in the methodology of combating terrorism. We need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem. All anti-terrorism agencies must adopt such a ruthless approach so that a new terrorist organisation cannot be formed”.

In the past five years, the government has prepared huge databases, all Central and state agencies should make multidimensional use of these in order to succeed in the fight against terrorism. The database should be used to investigate, prosecute, prevent and take action, Shah said, calling for the security agencies to make AI-based use of databases.

