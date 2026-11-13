Need separate column for OBCs in Census forms, says caste forum

The All India Caste Census Coordination Committee on Thursday announced a nationwide mobilisation on November 28 in the form of a rally in the national capital, seeking a separate column for OBCs in the ongoing Census exercise.

Psephologist and analyst Yogendra Yadav told reporters that politics has always been played on caste census, and therefore a separate column for OBCs should be there in the online form, so that there is proper scientific enumeration of the community during the ongoing exercise. “Even during the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) which was conducted in 2011, 47 lakh castes were recorded but nothing happened after that on the data. So, in order to prevent the repeat of that experience, we demand that there should be a ‘drop down menu’ for OBCs with the required code just like for SCs STs, in order to enumerate them,” Yadav said, adding that that OBCs should not simply be allowed to become victims of politics.

Yadav further pointed out that since Census for poll-bound states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and parts of Uttarakhand has been preponed, with self-enumeration starting from November 16 onwards, therefore the inclusion of OBCs column should be done at the earliest.

Yadav said that in order highlight the matter, the committee had planned a rally on November 28 at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi. Population enumeration for Census 2027 will take place in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and parts of Uttarakhand from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, the Registrar General of India had announced earlier in a notification, thus advancing the exercise in the states going for assembly elections early next year.

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In August, a national OBC conference had demanded that the Centre should make caste enumeration mandatory in the Census and assign a separate “unique code” to every caste. Conducting a Census without these measures would be a waste of public money, OBC leaders had said.