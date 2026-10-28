Need sustained vigilance: Army Chief reviews LAC op readiness

Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday reviewed operational readiness in forward areas of Uttarakhand along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and asked commanders on the ground to maintain “sustained operational vigilance” to address evolving security challenges.

The Army said, “General Seth emphasised the need for greater technology integration, continuous capability enhancement and sustained operational vigilance to effectively address evolving security challenges.”

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The LAC, the de facto boundary with China, in Uttarakhand has seen an increase in troop deployments since April 2020, when the Indian and Chinese armies became locked in a military stand-off.

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General Seth visited Mana and Joshimath in the Garhwal sector to review operational preparedness and initiatives undertaken by the Army to promote border area development and empower local communities.

The Army Chief was briefed on operational readiness, combat preparedness and ongoing infrastructure development projects in the sector.

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Interacting with troops, General Seth commended their professionalism, dedication and resilience in safeguarding the country’s frontiers. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh fall within the ‘central sector’ of the LAC with China.

The two countries’ special representatives — National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi — have been discussing the finalisation of the boundary delimitation. The ‘central sector’ is among the segments under discussion.

During his visit to Mana, the first village on the Indian side near the LAC, General Seth was briefed on efforts to strengthen border communities by promoting tourism, preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage and creating opportunities for socio-economic development.

Sources noted that radio broadcasts in Uttarakhand’s border areas had acquired a new dimension over the past two years. Transmitted on the frequency modulation (FM) band, the programmes cater to local populations in their own dialects, address day-to-day concerns and subtly counter misinformation along the sensitive border. The Army’s Sadbhavana initiative is funding and managing the technology required to operate these FM radio stations under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The broadcasts cover a range of topics, including fruit cultivation, hyperlocal weather patterns, snowfall forecasts, agriculture, tourism, education and career guidance. The stations also help counter misinformation and connect isolated communities with the Army.

In addition, the programmes provide information on government welfare schemes, healthcare initiatives and recruitment opportunities in the Army for the local youth.The broadcasts cover a range of topics, including fruit cultivation, hyperlocal weather patterns, snowfall forecasts, agriculture, tourism, education and career guidance. The stations also help counter misinformation and connect isolated communities with the Army.

In addition, the programmes provide information on government welfare schemes, healthcare initiatives and recruitment opportunities in the Army for the local youth.