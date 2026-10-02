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Home / India / Need to balance AI-driven judicial transformation with constitutional values: CJI Surya Kant

Need to balance AI-driven judicial transformation with constitutional values: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI said technology must be harnessed to expand access to justice while ensuring that it does not exclude vulnerable citizens or undermine public trust in the judicial system

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:47 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant with others during the plenary session of the 7th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. PTI
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Noting that courts could not remain untouched by the rapid transformation brought about by technology, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called for embracing digitalisation and artificial intelligence in the justice system while ensuring that technological advancement does not dilute the constitutional values of dignity, equality, liberty and fairness.

Addressing the opening session of the 7th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts (AACC) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, CJI Kant said, “Technology is changing the way our societies function. It is changing the way governments deliver services, businesses operate and citizens interact with public institutions. Courts, too, cannot remain untouched by this transformation.”

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The theme of the AACC is “Constitutional Justice in the Era of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence”.

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“Artificial intelligence can assist judges and court staff in research and in managing large volumes of information. These are opportunities that we must approach with openness and imagination. “But technology also presents us with a more fundamental question: what must remain unchanged when everything around us is changing? For Constitutional Courts, the answer lies in the values we are entrusted to protect,” he said.

Later, addressing the plenary session of the AACC, he said artificial intelligence may supplement research and support the judicial processes, but can never replace the legal acumen or decision-making which must always remain with judges.

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He said technology must be harnessed to expand access to justice while ensuring that it does not exclude vulnerable citizens or undermine public trust in the judicial system.

“Yet, as our reliance on data and artificial intelligence grows, so too must the safeguards governing their use. This is the purpose of our fourth initiative. In June 2026, the Supreme Court’s AI Committee released the Draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts. Grounded in the principle of human primacy, they make clear that artificial intelligence may supplement judicial research and support the court’s processes, but can never replace judicial acumen or decision-making, which must always remain with the judge,” the CJI said.

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