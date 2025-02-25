DT
Need to develop more healthcare facilities in Bihar: President Droupadi Murmu      

Need to develop more healthcare facilities in Bihar: President Droupadi Murmu      

Participates in centenary celebrations of the Patna Medical College and Hospital
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 02:39 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu during the centenary celebrations of Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there was a need to develop more inclusive healthcare facilities in Bihar.

Speaking at an event organised on the centenary celebrations of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at Bapu Sabhagar here, she said the Bihar Government had done a lot for the overall development of medical infrastructure in the state.

"There is a need to develop more inclusive healthcare facilities in the state. The PMCH should coordinate with other hospitals in the country for treatment and research of cancer and other serious ailments.”

The Prince of Wales Medical College (now known as PMCH) was established on February 25, 1925.

The President arrived in Patna on a two-day visit to Bihar on Tuesday. She landed at the Patna airport around 11.45 am and went straight to Bapu Sabhagar near Gandhi Maidan to attend the function.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received her at the airport.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the President's visit to Bihar.

The President will leave for Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) on Wednesday.

