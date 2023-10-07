Need to improve ourselves, not Constitution, says Fali Nariman

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 7

Maintaining that the Constitution is the only document that has kept India together, noted jurist Fali Nariman has said the guiding document can’t be blamed for the country’s problems.

“Don’t blame the Constitution for every damn thing that goes on in this country. Please always realise that it has kept the country together… Whatever shortcomings there may be, need to be dealt with,” Nariman said.

Taking part in a discussion on Friday evening on ‘The Colonial Constitution’—a book authored by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy’s Research Director Arghya Sengupta – Nariman opined that given the low level of tolerance it would be difficult to draft a new Constitution.

“I don’t think we will ever have another Constitution because the tolerance level today in all parts of the world is extremely low. The word ‘fraternity’ used in the Constitution is hardly ever mentioned anywhere else. We are not as fraternal as we should. We should, therefore, improve ourselves and not the Constitution,” said the 94-year-old veteran lawyer.

He, however, said the institution of Governor was colonial as the appointees acted as mouthpieces of the government at the Centre. “They are minions of the Centre. This is the problem, which is very unfortunate,” he added.

Nariman disagreed with former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi’s comments questioning the ‘Basic Structure Doctrine’.

Describing the Constitution as an extremely long and prescriptive document, Sengupta said it was based on the colonial idea that people of India could not be trusted and they were not ready for democracy. However, he didn’t favour drafting a new Constitution.

Disapproving of the manner in which the Constitution was taught in India, Sengupta said it should not be treated as a ‘holy book’ which has to be worshipped. Emphasising the need to critique the Constitution, the author said his book was a ‘provocation’.