Need to stay prepared for new-age warfare: Rajnath

Need to stay prepared for new-age warfare: Rajnath

India’s security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges and transnational organised crime, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today. He was speaking at a conference on “Advanced technologies for internal security and...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:31 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
India’s security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges and transnational organised crime, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

He was speaking at a conference on “Advanced technologies for internal security and disaster-relief operations” organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here.

The two-day conference aims to equip Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers with the latest advancements in technology to address challenges in their operations.

The minister said security challenges in the modern world were evolving rapidly and the overlap between internal and external security was increasing. It was imperative for institutions to work in collaboration, he said.

The DRDO and the MHA have been asked to work together to create a common list of products that can be jointly developed and deployed in a time-bound manner.

Chairman of the DRDO Samir V Kamat said over 100 products from DRDO-developed technologies had been or would soon be inducted into various agencies of the MHA.

Kamat said the technologies that the DRDO developed for the armed forces were also being used in internal security and disaster-relief operations.

The Army Chief, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, was also present on the occasion.

