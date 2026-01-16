DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NEET aspirant death case: SHO pressuring kin to strike compromise, alleges Prashant Kishor

NEET aspirant death case: SHO pressuring kin to strike compromise, alleges Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Kishor meets bereaved family members of the 18-year-old girl

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 03:00 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday visited Jehanabad district in Bihar to meet bereaved family members of a NEET aspirant who died earlier this week after remaining in a coma for several days in the state capital.

Advertisement

Kishor, who had been lying low since his party was drubbed in the recently held assembly polls, spoke to journalists later and raised questions on the investigation by police in the matter.

Advertisement

"The police had, initially made haste in declaring the matter as a case of suicide. Now, they have done an about turn and are saying that sexual assault could not be ruled out", said Kishor.

Advertisement

He was referring to the statement made by Patna police a few days ago.

The 18-year-old aspirant and a resident of Jehanabad was found unconscious in her hostel room under the Chitragupt Nagar police station area earlier this month and died during treatment at a private hospital on January 11.

Advertisement

Although the family had been suspecting sexual violence, doctors concluded after the post-mortem report that the death occurred because the girl was suffering from typhoid and had consumed a large number of sleeping pills.

Kishor also claimed "family members of the girl have complained that the investigating officer, an SHO, has been asking them to strike a compromise and let go of the matter. This is highly objectionable. I will help them meet senior officers and ensure that the culprits are brought to book".

He, however, declined to take questions on the ED raid in Kolkata, at the premises of political consultancy firm IPAC, which he had co-founded but later dissociated himself from since becoming a full-time political activist.

The family of the deceased had, from the outset alleged assault and sexual abuse, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. Her death triggered protests by students and relatives. Police on Thursday arrested the owner of the building in which the girls' hostel was being run. Following reports of the post-mortem findings circulating on social media, protests erupted in parts of Patna on Thursday.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts