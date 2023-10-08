NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Jaipur, October 8
An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private hostel in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday.
Nitin Faujdar, a resident of Nadbai town in Bharatpur district had come to Sikar in June to prepare for NEET. He was preparing at a coaching centre and skipped his class on Saturday, said Station House Officer, Udhyog Nagar police station, Surendra Degra.
When Faujdar’s roommate found the room locked from inside, he opened a window and saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan, the SHO said.
This is the second case of student suicide in Sikar in three days.
On September 5, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, Kaushal Meena, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire as Hamas kills 300 people, including 26 soldiers, in unprecedented attack
Civilians pay a staggering cost for violence on both sides, ...
‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack
Experts feel Israel got engrossed in countering Iran and in ...
Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14
The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel...
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack
She had flown to Israel to attend Haifa International Film F...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate
‘Instead of squabbling daily over different issues, let us h...