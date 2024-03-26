NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, sixth suicide by coaching student since January

Kota, March 26
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself at his PG accommodation here, the sixth suicide by a coaching student in the city since January, police said on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh native Mohammad Urooj was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a police team on Tuesday, Station House Officer (Vigyan Nagar) Satish Chaudhary said.
He must have died by suicide in his room in Vigyan Nagar area during the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday, he said, adding that the ceiling fan in the student's room was not equipped with anti-suicide device.
This is the sixth case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.
According to the SHO, Urooj, a native of UP's Kannauj district, had been preparing for the medical college entrance exam at a coaching institute for one-and-a-half year.
The student's parents got worried when he did not respond to their calls on Tuesday morning and they informed his friends and the guard at the accommodation, who called the police, he said.
No suicide note was recovered from the NEET aspirant's room and reason behind the extreme step would be clear only after investigation, SHO Chaudhary said.
Urooj had been doing self-study at his PG room for his exams due in May as his coaching classes were off as the courses were completed, he said.
His parents had been informed and they were expected to arrive here by late night, the SHO said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company
The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...
Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana
He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh
For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone
The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...
4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar
Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...
100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer
CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...