NEET corruption linked with elections, Union Education Minister will have to resign, says RJD's Manoj Jha

PTI

New Delhi, June 24

RJD MP Manoj Jha claimed on Monday that the “NEET corruption” is linked with elections and alleged proximity between those named for paper leaks and leaders of the JD(U) and BJP.

At a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressed solidarity with the protesting students and accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of playing with their future.

“Where is Dharmendra Pradhanji, who gave a clean chit to this exam? You are playing with the future of students,” Jha said.

“Despite everything, the education minister gave a clean chit and manufactured a story that they are forming a high-powered committee. There is enough evidence, yet no action is being taken against the culprits,” he added.

Asserting that the exams should be cancelled, he said, “You cannot play with the future of lakhs of students. The NTA (National Testing Agency) is a fraud.... This NTA should be thrown in the Bay of Bengal.”

“We have paid the price for one nation, one examination.... You want to do one nation, one election, you cannot even hold an exam,” Jha said, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre. He said Pradhan will have to resign.

“Resignation will happen, exams will be cancelled, because it is easy to manage Parliament, but they cannot manage the streets. What happened in the case of farm laws? You had to take those back. You had bypassed Parliament, but you had to eventually take those back because of the response on the streets,” the RJD leader said.

He claimed that the same will be repeated because “this NEET corruption is also linked with elections. Elections have been fought with the money earned from this”.

Jha also alleged that the culprits of paper leaks are being protected.

“A horror story is being made out about a guesthouse, of which there is no evidence. There is one Sanjiv Mukhiya, who was also the mastermind of the BPSC exam rigging.... Who is Sanjiv Mukhiya? You do not need rocket science to know. His wife is a leader of the Janata Dal (United). Why is there an attempt to protect them?” he asked.

Jha also named one Amit Anand, showed some photographs of a school owner from Haryana with the state chief minister and alleged that the school was involved in the fraud.

“For 17 months, when (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav was the (Bihar) deputy chief minister, no question papers were leaked, five lakh people got jobs and the process to recruit 3.5 lakh people was started,” he said.

The RJD leader also alleged a “Bihar-Gujarat” connection in the paper leaks.

The NTA has been in the eye of a storm over alleged paper leaks and subsequent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and postponement of the NEET-PG exam.

The Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh on Saturday and put him on “compulsory wait” till further orders.

The CBI on Sunday took over the probe into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, following a reference from the Union education ministry.

#BJP #Rajya Sabha