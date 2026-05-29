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Home / India / NEET fee refund: 13 lakh candidates update bank details; NTA extends deadline till June 22

NEET fee refund: 13 lakh candidates update bank details; NTA extends deadline till June 22

Earlier, the National Testing Agency had provided a facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund from May 22 to May 26

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:02 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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In this ANI file photo, students protest against the National Testing Agency over the question paper leak in the NEET-UG.
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The National Testing Agency has extended till June 22 the deadline for submitting bank account details for refund of examination fee for candidates of NEET-UG 2026, which was cancelled and would be held afresh amid allegations of paper leak.

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While announcing the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21, the NTA had said no examination fee would be charged from candidates for the fresh test.

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The NTA had also said fees already paid by students will be refunded.

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In continuation of the public notices dated May 12 and May 22, the NTA had provided a facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund from May 22 to May 26 (till 11:50 PM).

In a notice shared on X on Wednesday, the NTA said so far, around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details. The agency said the extension has been granted to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their details.

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The agency said, "In order to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their bank account details, NTA has decided to extend the facility for submission of bank account details, till 22 June 2026."         Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was conducted by the NTA.

Candidates can log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

The NTA also said candidates may upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure accuracy of the bank account information.

It further said, "Once the bank account details are submitted, the same shall be treated as final and no further modification shall be permitted thereafter."

The facility for submission of bank account details shall remain available till June 22 (up to 11:50 PM), the notice said.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.

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