NEET leak protests, Pradhan resignation row rock first week of monsoon session

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In the first week of the session, both Houses could not take up any legislative agenda except for introduction of a Bill each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

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In the Lok Sabha, a Bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 34 to 38 was introduced but could not be taken up for consideration and passage despite being listed everyday. The Bill has to be passed into an Act of Parliament before the session concludes on August 13, else the ordinance will lapse. Even the question hour could not be held for 15 minutes in five days.

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In the Rajya Sabha, a Bill was introduced on Friday to make insult to the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence. It too could not be passed despite being listed for introduction on multiple days.

When the Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying the government had repeatedly reached out to the opposition parties to let debate on the paper leak take place.

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He said while several opposition MPs are of the view that the debate should take place, Gandhi should make his party members understand the need for a discussion.

Rijiju said making excuses and attaching pre-conditions before a debate will send a wrong message to the country.

However, the Congress and other opposition parties continued to insist on Pradhan's resignation and shouted slogans like “Istifa do”, following which the House was adjourned for the day.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes of assembling after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of lathi-charge on students who are protesting against the paper leak and pressing for the resignation of Pradhan.

At 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to introduce ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026’, a decision vociferously opposed by the Opposition, including Left parties. The Chair permitted CPM leader John Brittas and CPI MP Sandosh Kumar to express their opposition to the proposed legislation.

However, the proposed legislation was introduced after a voice vote.

As the Chairman urged the House to start discussion on the Bill, the Opposition created an uproar, leading to adjournment of the proceedings.

Both Houses will now meet on July 27; while the monsoon session will end on August 13.