NEET leak protests, Pradhan resignation row rock first week of monsoon session
Both Houses could not take up any legislative agenda except for introduction of a Bill each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha
LoP in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Priyanka Gandhi, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and others raise slogans as they stage a protest at the Assembly premises demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. PTI
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