NEET paper leak case: Court reserves order on framing charges'

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against 14 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta said the order would be pronounced on November 18.

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Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the present fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

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The agency also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants.

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On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.